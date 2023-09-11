Karani Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $15.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,488.48. 7,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,447.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,365.45. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

