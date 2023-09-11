Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.79. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KARO

Karooooo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.