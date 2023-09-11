Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

KVUE has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $8,629,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

