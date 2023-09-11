Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.13. Kenvue shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 5,248,167 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

