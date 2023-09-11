Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.35

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$162.35 and last traded at C$162.00, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.28.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of C$142.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 0.7057964 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
