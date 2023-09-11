Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Acquires 138,810 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,631,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Stereotaxis makes up approximately 3.8% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STXS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 281.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 80,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,140. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.43. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 78.13% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

