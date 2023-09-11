Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 0.7% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after buying an additional 572,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after buying an additional 447,406 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. 1,837,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,109. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

