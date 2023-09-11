Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 2.6% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 571,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,680. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

