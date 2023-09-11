Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Invests $136,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director David Weill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,966. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 708,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

