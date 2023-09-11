Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Invests $58,000 in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 251,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,775. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 128.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

