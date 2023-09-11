Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,250 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for approximately 8.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Digimarc by 88.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $34.86. 38,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.37. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 164.62%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Digimarc

About Digimarc

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.