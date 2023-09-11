LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $31.50 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

