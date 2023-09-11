Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. CSFB dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$36.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

