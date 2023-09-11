Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. US Foods makes up approximately 2.2% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of US Foods worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 477,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,113. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

