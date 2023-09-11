Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $38.40

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $39.55. Li Auto shares last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 561,195 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

