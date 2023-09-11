Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $135,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $386.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

