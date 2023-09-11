Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.42. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 636,386 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.