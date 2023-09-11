Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 63.86 ($0.81).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 41.34 ($0.52) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 516.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.82.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,062.34). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.