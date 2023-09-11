Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 63.86 ($0.81).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,062.34). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.