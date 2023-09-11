Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Longfor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LGFRY stock opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.98.

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.1109 per share. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

