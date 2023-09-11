Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.86. 301,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.