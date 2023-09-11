Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $196.58

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $196.58, but opened at $185.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $184.25, with a volume of 116,385 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

