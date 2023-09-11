Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

MMP stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,049,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,325,000 after purchasing an additional 845,173 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

