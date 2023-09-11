Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
MARPS opened at $4.81 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
