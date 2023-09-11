MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $226.63 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

