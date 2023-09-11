Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 205.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 75.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $575,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,953. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

