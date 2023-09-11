Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 615.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Boston Beer worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.64.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.97. 43,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.60. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

