Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 84,380 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after acquiring an additional 455,833 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $26.69. 331,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,766. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

