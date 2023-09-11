Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.26. 106,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

