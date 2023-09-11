Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,967 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

