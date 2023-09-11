Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $28.56 Million Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 6.71% of Wave Life Sciences worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $465.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.94. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

