Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 284,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,504. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.30 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

