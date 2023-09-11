Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $61.35 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 287,207 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $61,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 252.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

