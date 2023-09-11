Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $95.62 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,317 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $95,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

