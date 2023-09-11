Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $5.32 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wingstop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

