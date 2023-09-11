Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 58.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 246,897 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,176. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 289,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,158. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.