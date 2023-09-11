Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5,071.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 218,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.85. 319,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,329. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.50 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,860 shares of company stock valued at $72,618,851. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

