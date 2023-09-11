Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,153 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.1 %

CAR stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.57. The stock had a trading volume of 166,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,845. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

