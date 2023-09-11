Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 75,083 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

