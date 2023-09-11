Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 345,689 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,055,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,689 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 1.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $69,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Catalent stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 507,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

