Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 58,565 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $84,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,209. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

