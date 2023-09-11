McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $426.68. 180,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,946. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.93. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,227 shares of company stock worth $9,290,486. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.