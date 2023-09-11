Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,147.06

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.70 million and $91,147.06 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00006020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,121,095 coins and its circulating supply is 21,613,530 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,112,347 with 21,608,651 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

