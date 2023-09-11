MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

