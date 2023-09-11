MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
