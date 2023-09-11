MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MIN opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
