MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MIN opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 321,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 94,448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 458,139 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

