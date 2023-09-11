MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.25. MidCap Financial Investment shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 83,870 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $861.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.59.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

