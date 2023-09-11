Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCW. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.38. 708,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,209 shares of company stock worth $8,852,606 in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.