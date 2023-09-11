Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Cut by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,652 shares of company stock valued at $37,412,390. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,842. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

