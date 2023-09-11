Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 102.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 441.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,774 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

