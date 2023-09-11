Moonriver Market Cap Hits $29.53 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00015078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,960,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,808,544 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

