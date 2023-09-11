Morgan Stanley Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $8.25

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,114. The company has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,725 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $90,311. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

